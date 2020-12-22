Yellow rain warning issued for five southern counties

Digital Desk Staff

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five Munster counties.

Met Éireann is forecasting up to 40 millimetres of rain to fall across Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford in the coming hours.

The warning will take effect at 3pm today and will last until 9am on Wednesday morning.

Rainfall Warning issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Valid: 3pm Tuesday 22nd to 9am Wednesday 23rd For full details please see: https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/NhAPjbPcsp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 22, 2020

Met Éireann are also forecasting a dry but cold Christmas, before turning ‘very unsettled’ on St Stephen’s Day.

Temperatures are expected to drop again approaching the weekend, with wintry showers on Sunday.