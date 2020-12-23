Minister for Agriculture tests positive for Covid-19

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman has confirmed.

The Donegal representative has displayed no symptoms and is self-isolating for a period of time and following all public health guidelines.

In line with public health advice, all Ministers are restricting their movements while awaiting a Covid test and result.

The news comes after the Cabinet met on Tuesday to agree new coronavirus restrictions following a sharp rise in cases in recent days.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the restrictions in a televised address from the steps of Government Buildings after Ministers approved the measures.

This morning Mr Martin said infectious diseases experts told him it was “inconceivable” that a new and more infectious strain of Covid-19 was not already in Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Mr Martin said the new strain was likely a “key factor” in the recent surge of infections across the country.