Carlow Tops calls it a day after four decades of top-class entertainment

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW TOPS committee has taken the decision to pull the curtain for a final time on what were years of great fun and provided fantastic entertainment to so many people over the years.

The Co Carlow Tops of the Town has been running since the early 1980s and in its heyday attracted huge crowds to Murphy Memorial Hall, Tullow. At its height, groups from all over the southeast came to perform with a huge enthusiasm for Tops events in Tullow and all over the county.

“As it is no longer possible to run the Tops, it was decided to end the Tops and donate the remainder of our funds,” said PRO Tim Madden.

Tim thanked Billy Wright (secretary) and John Jackman (chairman) for all the hard work they put into the organising the event each year and also gave a special mention to the group’s treasurer, the late Betty O’Neill, a driving force behind Tops.

“A special word of thanks to all the teams who entered the Tops over the years and all the people that supported the Tops each year,” added Tim.

Each year, Carlow Tops supported a different charity from its proceeds, with countless worthy causes benefiting down through the years.

As Top winds down for a final time, the committee has decided to donate the remainder of its funds to local causes, including €5,000 to Captain Murphy Memorial Hall for works carried out to its snooker room and general maintenance; and €1,000 each to Tullow Day Care Centre; Cairdeas Centre, Tullow; and Forward Steps Family Resource Centre.