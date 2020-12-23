Dolmen Gardens residents host community event

By Elizabeth Lee

Residents of Dolmen Gardens, Carlow town braved a bitterly cold and wet evening on Monday when they hosted a community event called The spirit of Christmas.

The initiative was prompted by Carlow County Council when they asked people to come together and celebrate their communities on 21 December, the winter solstice.

“We wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the strength of the spirit in our communities which has gotten us all through this year as we look forward to lighter days ahead,” Margaret Nolan from the council explained.

The residents of Dolmen Gardens certainly stepped up to the mark when they ceremoniously lit a peace candle which was provided by Marie Therese Byrne of the Fifth Carlow Scout group.

Music was provided by several young people from the estate while residents also sang carols and recited some readings.