Face masks donated to homeless charity

Caroline Kelly from the Homeless Run with Eric Driver, Rebekah Hunter, Hannah Driver, Margaret Driver, Hazel Wilson and children Darragh and Tara Driver

By Elizabeth Lee

100 face masks and three bumper bags of coats, jackets, jumpers, hats and scarves were donated to a charity that helps homeless people by a group of industrious and kind people from Shillelagh.

The group, called Face Masks Direct, was set up in the Shillelagh area when eight friends got together to do something positive during the first lockdown. The group – Hazel Wilson, Elaine Smyth Collier, Mabel Griffin, Florence and Vinny Roache, and Margaret, Sarah and Eric Driver – made face masks and asked for a €5 donation for each one. They raised an impressive €6,650 for Spinal Injuries Ireland, which the charity gratefully received.

However, the group got busy again when Christmas started to approach and, with the purchase of lovely, festive-looking cloth, they made up a new batch of face coverings. This time, the group gave them to charities or worthy causes, including the Cheshire Home in Shillelagh and older people in the village as well as local schools and healthcare workers.

They ended up making over 500 masks for Christmas, 100 of them being given to the Homeless Run charity, along with three bags of warm clothing. They presented Caroline Kelly from the organisation with the donation recently in Tullow Mart.

Well done to all involved!