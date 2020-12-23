Gardaí offering people help to video call loved ones for Christmas

James Cox

Anyone who needs help with technology in order to make video calls to family and friends is advised to reach out this Christmas.

Gardaí in one district in Dublin have been calling to residents in the community with iPads to help them contact people.

Officers sanitise the device and set up the call, and then leave the person to chat to their relatives or friends.

Community Policing Officer in Santry and Ballymun, Aidan Monahan, explains the personal reason he got involved.

“I went back to basics with my own family, we’ve benn affected by Covid throughout and I lost my Nan to covid. She wouldn’t have been the best with technology and I would have been the one making the calls with her.

“This idea came about to help others in the same situation, so we got the iPads and we brought them in. We’re able to help people who wouldn’t be tech-savvy, for people who aren’t able to do the normal family calls we’re able to help them do something different.”