Golden years captured in book of old snaps

By Charlie Keegan

GOLDEN Memories is the title of a new book of pictures featuring generations of people and events from the Clonegal and Kildavin area of Co Carlow.

The book, which has just gone on sale, is dedicated to Fr Jimmy Doyle, a native of Craan, Clonegal, who died suddenly on Friday 23 October while out walking in his native area. Fr Jimmy had contributed to the photos available to the committee to publish and would have been one of the first to see the finished publication.

Golden Memories has been compiled by the progressive Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players Group. The committee which oversaw the publication was Tom Doyle, Jim Treacy, Enda Smyth, Carmel Gibson, Luke Hayden, James Whelan, PJ Kavanagh and Margaret Doyle. This is the sixth publication by the Veteran Players in their seven years of existence, which speaks highly of the commendably high rate of work within the group.

The 120-page production features a front-page photograph of a home in the parish during the 1960s with a profusion of flowers to the front of the dwelling, typical of the time. ***Golden Memories*** has attracted a large number of photos and other memorabilia donated from personal collections of people from within and outside the local community.

It is often said that a picture paints a thousand words, and this book is the equivalent of several volumes of the history centring on the southeast Carlow community. The book produces a glimpse of the circumstances in which parents, grandparents and great-grandparents lived out their lives.

The photos go as far back as the 19th century; page 87 featuring the Kirwan family outside their home in Kilbranish in 1891. As the title suggests, the photos provide plenty of nostalgia for people from this rural area close to the Wexford border.

The book contains a number of photos taken by the late Tommy Jordan, formerly of Ballinvalley and later New York, who amassed a significant collection of photos taken on his trips home from the USA several decades ago. Besides the inclusion of snaps of family groups from different eras, there are photos such as the one in 1985, when world featherweight boxing champion Barry McGuigan came to Clonegal to open the Village Fair.

There is a photo of the late Johnny Davis, the oldest resident of the area, in his 101st year at his home in Moylisha – Johnny died in 1998 aged 103. There are old GAA team shots of the Clonegal football team of 1912, and Kilbride, winners of the Feis Cup in 1935, of Kildavin football and hurling teams, of a fair day in Bunclody from 1935, and a number of old school pictures.

Golden Memories is a publication which will surely grace many a household in Clonegal and Kildavin and is certain to have wide appeal to emigrants from the area.

Covid-19 meant that there was no formal launch of the book, which is available at €10 a copy in two shops in Clonegal – Ben Dunne’s and Brian Plunkett’s. It’s also available in Steemer O’Leary’s, Bunclody. The book can also be obtained from any committee member of the Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players.