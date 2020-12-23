Man due in court charged with murder of Michael Barr

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

A man in his 30s is due to appear in court in Dublin charged with the gangland murder of Michael Barr.

The father-of-five was shot dead in the Sunset House pub in Dublin in April 2016 as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Two men are already serving life sentences for his murder, while a third was jailed for helping organise the crime.

On Monday a man in his 30s was arrested as part of the investigation and questioned at Bridewell Garda station.

He has now been charged and is due before Dublin District Court at 10.30am.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

All-island approach to Covid still needed, says Mary Lou McDonald

Wednesday, 23/12/20 - 9:14am

More than 20 flights this month from London had passenger with Covid-19

Wednesday, 23/12/20 - 8:58am

Avoid UK and take direct ferries to Europe for foreseeable future, says Coveney

Wednesday, 23/12/20 - 7:32am