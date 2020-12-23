  • Home >
President Higgins says country shares grief of those who lost loved ones this year

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

James Cox

President Michael D Higgins says the country shares in the grief of all those who have lost loved ones over the year.

In his Christmas message from Áras an Uachtaráin he says Ireland stands at a defining moment and everyone has the opportunity to help write the next chapter of its history.

President Higgins says everyone’s thoughts are with those abroad who haven’t been able to come home this Christmas.

“We share, too, the pain of those whose lives and livelihoods have been changed, and who face uncertainty for the future, and we stand with our friends, family members, and neighbours who have experienced isolation and being separated from those who previously sustained them.

“We also remember, this year, in a special way, the many who have been unable to travel to be with loved ones but who, I know, will be connected in spirit during the festive season.”

President Higgins added: “We all have been so fortunate, to have delivered for our welfare, countless examples of self-sacrifice on the part of essential workers, neighbours, and family members, all doing their utmost to lessen the isolation and disruption that this year has brought.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JXCZUOly48

