Warm tributes paid to retiring Carlow Garda Sergeant John Foley

A PROFESSIONAL, full of integrity and committed to public service: that was how Sergeant John Foley was warmly described as he retired after 30 years’ service with An Garda Síochána recently.

Sgt Foley, who was court presenter in Carlow District Court and former sergeant-in-charge of Carlow Garda Station, was lauded at his final appearance in the district court on Wednesday 15 December. While current circumstances could not allow for a larger gathering of colleagues and friends, the respect and affection in which the Wexford native is held shone brightly through the words of several speakers.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said it had simply been a pleasure to know and work with Sgt Foley as she congratulated him on his career. “You have been a huge benefit to the court and the Carlow community,” she said.

When she was assigned to Carlow, Judge Carthy recalled talking at length with her predecessor, Judge Colin Daly, who is now president of the District Court. Judge Daly had told her that Sgt Foley was one of the best presenting sergeants to have appeared before him.

“Having worked with you over the last period of time, I truly echo those comments. I’d describe John as professional, full of integrity and committed to public service. Truly loyal to your job.”

Echoing those sentiments, Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan said: “He is the utmost professional in every conceivable way. John has been an excellent colleague, an excellent friend to me since I came to Carlow.”

Supt Brennan said he was a “pioneer” as a court-presenting sergeant. He also referred to the past nine months and how Covid-19 had presented unprecedented challenges to gardaí. The superintendent said that Sgt Foley had played a leading role in ensuring a safe workplace for his colleagues and friends. “Thank you for your service for the 30 years you have given to the people of Carlow and the citizens of this country.”

Speaking on behalf of the bar association, solicitor Joe Farrell described Sgt Foley as a man who looked out for the ‘little guy’, whether it was a young garda or a defendant. Mr Farrell also remarked that Sgt Foley had a better law degree than most solicitors, having obtained a 1.1 at IT Carlow.

“That simply shows his intelligence, dedication and application,” he said.

Sgt Foley’s wife Mary was also present in court and her role was recognised, too. Mr Farrell said it was easily forgotten, but a garda’s spouse sometimes had to play second fiddle to the job.

“John was sent to Tallaght, Dungarvan and Blessington. Generally, to move up the ladder, you have to move like that. I have no doubt there were evenings Mary had to put the three children to bed many nights John wasn’t there. She deserves to have him for a long and happy retirement.”

Mr Farrell also recalled Sgt Foley’s role in the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) and a highly publicised 2013 walkout the sergeant and three colleagues made at the association’s annual conference during a speech by then Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan in protest over pay and cuts. “It wasn’t popular at the time; it made national coverage. No doubt, for Mary and himself it was a worrying time, but John has principles and he stuck to them,” he said. “It was about trying to represent the little guy.”

On behalf of the DPP and the chief state solicitor’s office, Carlow’s state solicitor Alan Milliard lauded Sgt Foley’s co-operation and engagement. Sgt Foley’s responsibilities had been great as court presenter, said Mr Milliard. “Justice has to be seen to be done, but justice also has to be believed to be done.”

Solicitor John O’Sullivan’s own grandfather had served as a garda superintendent and the solicitor remarked: “He would have said to a man like you: ‘We need a thousand more like you’.”

Quoting Jonathan Swift, he added: “We wish you a long life and the good sense to live it.”

Carlow courthouse manager Andrew Cleary remarked that he had never seen all of the courthouse staff gathered for farewell speeches. “They are all here. I think that’s the measure of the person you are,” he said.

There was also good-humoured ribbing by several speakers about Sgt Foley’s Dorian Grey-like youthfulness that belies his long service.

Mr Cleary informed the court that Sgt Foley was wearing the same garda tunic that he wore in Templemore 30 years ago. “If I was to wear the suit I wore 30 years ago, it’d look like my six year old’s” said a wistful Mr Cleary.

One of the last well-wishers, barrister Eamonn O’Moore, summed up the mood well. Speaking on behalf of the Law Library, Mr O’Moore said Sgt Foley’s retirement was bittersweet. “We are delighted you are on the path of a new adventure, but a highlight for me was seeing yourself every Wednesday. You are a gentleman. When I think about An Garda Síochána, I think of you as the model.”

The people of Carlow would surely concur and wish Sgt Foley a long, happy and healthy retirement.

‘I’ve really enjoyed it

… the challenge of it’

An Garda Síochána has provided Sergeant John Foley with great challenges and great experiences. The Wexford man entered Templemore in 1990 and was attested in 1991, as recounted by Judge Geraldine Carthy during farewell speeches recently. Sgt Foley served for 11 years in Tullow, along with stints in Dungarvan, Blessington and Tallaght.

In 2003, he was promoted to sergeant and returned to Carlow in 2006.

He served as sergeant-in-charge at Carlow Garda Station between 2010 and 2016. He was then appointed as court presenter in Carlow District Court and carried out that role for the last four years.

During his final appearance at Carlow District Court, Sgt Foley described myriad experiences during his time as a garda. The job had given him a front seat at major events over the past three decades, including the visits of US presidents, the pope and the British royal family. He also recalled being thrust from Tullow into Tallaght as a newly-appointed sergeant.

“It was a crazy change, but one of the most enjoyable times,” he said.

He has witnessed episodes of elation, but also terrible tragedies. “That’s part of the guards. That’s what we do, dealing with the public. It gives you great challenges, great experiences.”

The father of three described his time as court presenter as the most enjoyable and rewarding of his career. The court presenter prosecutes the cases in the district court. It is a demanding post navigating the various interests of gardaí, the judge, solicitors and defendants, while managing a mountain of cases every week. There are regularly well over 100 cases in a sitting, while that figure has surpassed the 200 mark. The case files are literally wheeled into court in travel luggage.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, the challenge of it,” said Sgt Foley.

A grateful Sgt Foley thanked a list of people, particularly courthouse staff and management, his garda colleagues, solicitors and their respective staff and Superintendent Aidan Brennan.

A good friend of Sgt Foley, Inspector Audrey Dormer joined the gardaí at the same time as him and it was fitting she was in attendance in the district court. Sgt Foley said it was a privilege to have her present.

Sgt Foley also warmly thanked Judge Geraldine Carthy. “You deal with defendants as fairly as possible,” he said. “I think that’s the way things should be handled – compromise and benevolence.”

In retirement, farming now calls Sgt Foley and the most important thanks of all went to his wife Mary.

“Mary has reared the family for years and years, but I’m coming home now!”