Brexit: Irish fishing communities will be disappointed with deal, Taoiseach says

By Rebecca Black, PA

The Taoiseach has welcomed a Brexit trade deal struck between the EU and UK.

Micheál Martin described the accord as “very welcome” following “four long years of negotiations”.

The Taoiseach said he hoped the accord will be approved by both the UK and EU to allow it to be in force by January 1st.

#Brexit deal is very welcome after four long years of negotiations. Thanks to @vonderleyen & @MichelBarnier & team. While we will miss the UK from the European Union, the fact that a deal is now in place means we can focus on how we manage good relationship in the years ahead. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) December 24, 2020

In a statement, Mr Martin said the Government will now consider the detail of the text very carefully.

“From what we have heard today, I believe that it represents a good compromise and a balanced outcome,” he said.

“There is no such thing as a ‘good Brexit’ for Ireland.

“But we have worked hard to minimise the negative consequences.

“I believe the agreement reached today is the least bad version of Brexit possible, given current circumstances.

“I know that, more than others, our fishing communities will be disappointed with the outcome.

“But compared with the prospect of ‘no deal’, which would have seen them completely excluded from British waters, the negotiators have worked hard to minimise the damage.

“The Government will work to ensure that the sector and the coastal communities that depend on it are supported through the period ahead.”

Deal Done! 4yrs work to protect #Ireland & #EU through #Brexit. Certainty at last:

☑️ No return to hard border

☑️ The GFA & Peace Process is protected

☑️ The single market is safe & #Irelands place in it

☑️ No tariffs or quotas on trade

☑️ A fresh start for U.K. relations 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 24, 2020

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney warmly welcomed the deal as “protecting” Ireland and the EU through Brexit.

Mr Coveney said a hard border had been prevented and the Northern Ireland peace process protected.

He also welcomed trade arrangements, and added it was a “fresh start” for UK relations.