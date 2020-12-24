Covid-19: New Ross records highest incidence rate in the country

Muireann Duffy

New Ross in Co Wexford has become the local electoral area (LEA) with the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the Republic.

According to the latest data from the HSE Health Intelligence Unit, New Ross now has a 14-day incidence rate of 659.7 cases per 100,000, surpassing Carndonagh in Co Donegal, which in recent weeks had the highest infection rate.

Also in Donegal, Buncrana has the third highest rate in the country, with 117 cases among the 22,336-strong population, giving a rate of 523.1.

At the other end of the country, Kenmare in Co Kerry has noted a sharp increase in infections, doubling in the space of a week to 438.9 cases per 100,000.

Nine LEAs reported zero cases per 100,000, with Clare, Roscommon and Leitrim each reporting two such areas. Cahir in Co Tipperary, Belmullet in Co Mayo and Carrickmacross-Castleblayney in Co Monaghan also have a rate of zero.

The south-east of the country has seen a rapid increase in the transmission of the virus, with areas of Kilkenny, Laois, Dublin and Louth all recording large increases in their incidence rates.

On a county-by-county basis, today’s figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) show Donegal has maintained the highest incidence rate, with 516 new cases in the past two weeks giving the northern county a rate of 324.1 cases per 100,000, followed by Louth and now Wexford, both on 291.

At the bottom end of the scale, Leitrim remains the county with the lowest rate, along with Clare and Roscommon, however each county has reported increases in their rates following 14, 57 and 37 new cases in the past two weeks respectively.

Dublin had the highest number of new cases in that same period, with 2,687, before Cork (535), Donegal (516) and Limerick (488).

Ireland’s national 14-day incidence rate is now 166, giving us the fastest increasing rate in Europe according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.