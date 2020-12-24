Emmy’s festive fundraiser raised €500 for Carlow Lions Club

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S kind and caring little stars helped to make Christmas a lot brighter for needy families thanks to their amazing donation of €500 to Carlow Lions Club.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey and her adorable five-year-old daughter Emmy Nolan decided to run a fundraiser to support the wonderful work of Carlow Lions Club in conjunction with the local branch of the St Vincent de Paul.

“When I saw Carlow Lions Club’s message that they couldn’t collect donations for the food hampers as normal at the supermarkets this year, I just really wanted to help and show Emmy the importance of fundraising and helping others,” explained Shauna.

The result was Carlow’s Christmas Star, the search by Emmy’s social handle @onceuponanemmy to find a very special little helper, the child with a heart of gold, who has made a really difference to home life in 2020. Parents, grandparents, aunts and godmothers simply emailed [email protected] with a photograph of their little star and a short paragraph on why they should be Carlow’s Christmas Star.

The top prize was sponsored by Lacey Drain Cleaning Service, Mario’s Takeaway, Graiguecullen and partysweets2you.

Each entry made a minimum €5 donation through PayPal and then all the entries were put into a hat, with Emmy proudly choosing the winner in a draw that was livestreamed on Facebook.

Baby Ellis McEniry emerged as the winner – in fact, the gorgeous tot was even pictured within a star!

“We had over 30 entries, which was amazing,” said Shauna.

“We were just blown away with all their little stories, such kind and caring children and then absolutely delighted to be able to make a donation of €500 to Carlow Lions Club.

“I’m so proud of my little Emmy and thanks so much to everyone who donated, we are so proud of each and every one of you,” she added.