Gardaí renew appeal for information following Galway hit-and-run

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run collision in Galway on December 16th.

A woman in her 50s died after being struck by a vehicle on the R336 at Furbo near Pairicin’s Bar.

The vehicle involved in the collision is now thought to be a maroon coloured Toyota Corolla, with a registration number between 2004 and 2007.

Gardaí are asking the driver of the car to come forward, as well as anyone with information regarding the incident.

“We would appeal to members of the Eastern European community who live and work in the locality to contact us if they have any information,” said Inspector Brian Ryan of Salthill Garda Station.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that the car involved sustained damage in the collision. It is possible that this car may have been taken to a mechanic for repairs, the car may have been offered for sale, or parts may have been requested from local mechanics in recent days,” he added.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, or the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.