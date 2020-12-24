Girl Guides presented with prestigious award

By Elizabeth Lee

SIX Girl Guides from Carlow recently received the Trail Blazer National Guide Award – Irish Girl Guides’ highest award – during a special online award ceremony.

Amy Keating and Sally Anne Matthews of Sleaty Guides, Graiguecullen, and Sarah O’Gorman, Sarah Glynn, Niamh Nolan and Sadhbh Kelly of St Killian’s Guides, Carlow, each received a Trail Blazer gold pin and a National Guide Award certificate.

Under normal circumstances, the girls would have headed to Croke Park with their proud parents and guide leaders to receive their awards from the Irish Girl Guides (IGG) at a national ceremony. However, due to the current Covid restrictions, this year’s ceremonies have been taking place online.

IGG president Maureen Murphy congratulated the girls, saying: “You have been on a journey with lots of challenges and new experiences, you have gained new skills and friendships and I am sure had fun, too! When you think back to 2020, I hope, as well as remembering the pandemic, you will also remember that 2020 was the year you achieved your Trail Blazer Award under exceptional circumstances, when you showed commitment, persevered and achieved. It takes commitment and self-determination to complete the award. I have no doubt you will shine going forward and, as Trail Blazers, will make a positive contribution to your local communities.”