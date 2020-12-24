GOAL urge supporters not to gather this year

By Suzanne Pender

GOAL has issued an appeal to its supporters all over Ireland not to gather at their traditional GOAL Mile meeting points this Christmas to ensure Government COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing are strictly observed.

This year, due to COVID-19, the GOAL Mile is going virtual with participants being asked to register to do their mile at a time and place of their choosing and within their own safe social bubbles.

Traditionally people all over the country gather in large numbers at 170 locations over the days of Christmas to walk, run or jog a GOAL Mile to support vulnerable communities in the 13 countries in which GOAL works in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

GOAL’s Deputy CEO, Mary Van Lieshout, said: “Whilst this Christmas we are all being asked to keep apart, we can still stand together for GOAL. We are asking that all GOAL Mile participants observe government guidelines and social distancing this year, and to do their mile virtually.”

“There may be the temptation to gather locally to do the GOAL Mile together. We urge people not to do so as this could put the health of communities at risk.”.

“We would like to thank people all over Ireland who have taken the time to register to do their virtual goal mile in their thousands – either on their own or in their own safe social bubble – at a time and place of their choosing over Christmas. This year will be different – but the end result will be the same. The pandemic means the GOAL Mile is more important than ever as we work to rebuild communities shattered by disease, conflict and climate change.”

In 2020, GOAL supported over 17 million people in thirteen countries to stay safe during Covid-19, rolling out COVID-19 awareness programmes teaching people the importance of keeping a safe distance, wearing masks, and observing a handwashing regime.

Now in its 39th year, GOAL are asking young and old alike to register to complete a virtual GOAL Mile, in any format (you can run, jog, walk, – take your pick!) this Christmas. www.goalmile.org