Kerry player becomes 32nd lottery millionaire of 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

A Lotto player in Co Kerry has scooped a €1 million prize in Wednesday night’s draw, becoming Ireland’s 32nd lottery millionaire of 2020 ahead of Christmas.

The player in Castleisland, Co Kerry won the top prize in the Lotto Plus draw in the second big win in Co Kerry within five days, after another player won €250,000 in Saturday’s draw.

Wednesday’s winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Whyte’s Centra store in Castleisland, and the National Lottery is now urging all Lotto players in the area to check their tickets.

Jim Healy, who has been manager at Whyte’s Centra store for over seven years, described the win as amazing news.

“It feels like we’ve won the Lotto ourselves. This is just fantastic for Castleisland and you can be sure that one family in the town will be having the Christmas of a lifetime,” he said.

“The store is situated in the centre of Castleisland town and almost 100 per cent of our trade is local. Knowing that one of our customers is a millionaire because of a visit to our store is truly heartening, especially this close to Christmas.”

Jackpot

There was no winner of Wednesday’s €4,054,148 jackpot, though one player in Offaly came agonisingly close to winning the top prize.

They instead won the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €47,615, with a Quick Pick ticket purchased at Scully’s XL store in Daingean, Co Offaly.

There have been three National Lottery millionaires from Kerry in 2020, including a €1 million Daily Million winner in Milltown and another Lotto jackpot winner of €9.7 million in Killarney.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers which are worth €1 million for one lucky Kerry player are: 04, 20, 21, 33, 37, 43 and the bonus number was 06.

The winning Lotto numbers in the main draw are: 22, 30, 33, 39, 40, 45 and the bonus number was 38.

Winners are asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected]