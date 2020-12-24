Met Éireann issues St Stephen’s Day wind warning

Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning as Storm Bella sweeps over Ireland.

The warning will take effect from midday on St Stephen’s Day and will last until 6am on Sunday.

Wind Warning issued Status: Yellow Location: Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick Valid: Midday Saturday 26th December to 6am Sunday 27th December For the full warning please see https://t.co/7GMd5ICVx2 or our Android and IOS apps. pic.twitter.com/ywElkXgsmd — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 24, 2020

The counties included in the warning are Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick and all counties in Connacht.

There is a new Meteorologist’s Commentary out now. #StormBella on December 26th/27th 2020. By Meteorologist, Liz Walsh and Hydro-meteorologist, Stephen Carey.https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/ew0AvcnWeb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 24, 2020

Westerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 50 to 60km/hr, with gust of 90 to 110km/hr.

Met Éireann has warned there is a risk of coastal flooding, with further updates to be issued as necessary.