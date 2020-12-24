Met Éireann issues St Stephen’s Day wind warning

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning as Storm Bella sweeps over Ireland.

The warning will take effect from midday on St Stephen’s Day and will last until 6am on Sunday.

The counties included in the warning are Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick and all counties in Connacht.

Westerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 50 to 60km/hr, with gust of 90 to 110km/hr.

Met Éireann has warned there is a risk of coastal flooding, with further updates to be issued as necessary.

