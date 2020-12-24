Soft drinks top the last minute shopping lists as Dublin notes increased footfall

Digital Desk Staff

Soft drinks are the most popular last minute items to be added to the shopping trolley, according to Tesco.

This Christmas will be very different for many, but last minute essentials remain the same such as milk, bread and sweets.

Chocolate, crisps and biscuits are also in the top ten last minute items.

In 2019, avocados made their debut on the annual list but don’t make the grade this year as customers go back to traditional rituals.

This comes as business group Dublin Town have welcomed the boost in trade in Dublin city centre before Christmas.

It is thanking the public for the support shown to businesses, with traffic and footfall at their highest levels since the pandemic first broke out here.

New Dublin City Council figures show traffic volumes hit 86 per cent of pre-covid levels by mid-December.

Dublin Town chief executive, Richard Guiney says shops have been well able to handle more people coming in their doors.

“I think we have come out of this very well given the difficult circumstances that businesses have found themselves in over the course of this year.”