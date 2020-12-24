  • Home >
TD welcomes Government decision for marts to remain open in Level 5

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Muireann Duffy

A Roscommon-Galway TD had said it is right to allow marts to stay open under level 5 restrictions as they have not caused clusters of Covid-19.

Marts around the country were forced to close when the top tier of restrictions were in place in November, while they also closed during the first national lockdown in April.

Despite remaining open, farmers are being urged to continue to buy and sell their animals online where possible.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says the Government has made the right call.

“In fairness to mart managers around the country, they ran it very well and I think if you go through the stats, it would show very clearly that there have been no clusters in relation to the mart sector.”

