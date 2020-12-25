Christmas in Direct Provision: "Another time of the year when people experience racism"

Muireann Duffy

Christmas Day is full of traditions. Presents in the morning, followed by Christmas Mass, and maybe a swim in the sea if you’re brave enough to face the cold, all before the eagerly anticipated dinner.

While Christmas may look very different this year thanks to Covid-19, it will still be a special day for millions of people in Ireland and around the world.

But for some, this time of year is sadly no holiday from the challenges they face.

For people living in Direct Provision, Christmas is just another day when their lives remain on-hold, in the hope of one day being granted international protection status.

Doras have been providing support to migrants for the past 20 years, giving advice and assistance in whatever way they can, but CEO John Lannon explains the infringement of people’s rights in Direct Provision is a problem 365 days a year.

“Christmas is just another time of the year when people experience racism and human rights violations- it’s happening all the time.

“Direct Provision is an ongoing human rights scandal and that’s reflected in the interactions we have with people and the supports we provide,” adds John.

In addition to the overarching issues faced by people living in Direct Provision, John points out that in some centres, the standard of care falls well below what is required, which has become more apparent during the pandemic.

“The Irish Refugee Council released a report on the impact of Covid-19 and the most striking thing was fear and trepidation caused by the inability to control what is happening to them during the pandemic.

When you are in a Direct Provision centre, you are at the mercy of the management in that centre.

“There’s ongoing fear and this affects not only adults, but children in particular.

This was sadly true in the case of two centres earlier this year, when people living in Direct Provision centres in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry and Miltown Malbay, Co Clare went on hunger strike, protesting living conditions in the Skellig Star and Central hotels.

While John says the outpouring of public support for the people living in those two centres was heartening to see, it reflected how some have felt the pandemic more acutely than others.

“Through the pandemic, the most vulnerable in society were most affected and that includes people in Direct Provision.

“It is virtually impossible to socially distance or self-isolate when you are sharing bathroom facilities, queueing for food, and sharing a room maybe a couple of feet away from a complete stranger.”

Community welcome

Throughout this time, the efforts of the local communities have been a quiet solace for people living in some Direct Provision centres, with John using Cahersiveen and Miltown Malbay as examples of how communities have united to support those in need.

“The local communities were very supportive. There was a depth of solidarity with the people who were suffering and living in Direct Provision from the communities, helping in whatever way they could.

“However, the communities can’t change the oppressive nature of Direct Provision and the ongoing violations of human rights that are happening.”

Having campaigned for the abolishment of the Direct Provision system since it was first established, Doras feel that to truly address the issues faced by migrants in Ireland, the Government must stick to its promises.

In June of this year, when drafting a deal between the three coalition parties, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party agreed to end Direct Provision within the lifetime of the Government.

According to the draft, the existing system is to be replaced with a not-for-profit international protection accommodation policy, with a White Paper currently being drawn up by Minister for Children, Equality and Integration Roderic O’Gorman and his Department.

An advisory group was established to determine what needed to be done to improve the system, resulting in a “ground-breaking” report.

“It’s all well costed and it’s a good roadmap for how Direct Provision can be ended.

The advisory group recommended the abolition of Direct Provision by the end of 2023 and we hope to see that.

“[Ireland] would be saving money by moving from the current system of Direct Provision, which after all is a for profit system.

“With a properly implemented system it will actually save the State money in addition to upholding our obligations under international law and the European Reception Conditions Directive.

Until the White Paper is produced, John says we will just have to wait and see, but in the meantime, he urges people to continue lobbying their local representative to ensure Direct Provision does not fall off the agenda, but other simple acts of support and inclusion will also go a long way.

“Showing solidarity and welcome for International Protection Applicants and everyone in our society is really important.

“Christmas is a time when we think about people in need and we think about donating and giving gifts.

“It’s a good time for people to think about the ones that are living in Direct Provision and trying to cope in these situations.”