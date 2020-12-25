Coast Guard asks Christmas swimmers to use caution

Digital Desk Staff

Irish Coast Guard and Lifeboat crews are urging swimmers “if in doubt, don’t go out” this Christmas.

The Search and Rescue teams are also appealing to those going for a dip this weekend to abide by Covid guidelines and avoid crowds.

However, advice has been published for people who decide to get in the water on a quieter beach.

Volunteers have been called out to help at all hours of the day and night and they have been on the frontline of saving lives and keeping people safe.

Coast Guard Head of Operations Gerard O’Flynn says the advice is simple.

“Always check the weather forecast and understand the local effects of wind, tides and currents as they all have different impacts. People can check tides very easily on our website.”

The Coast Guard also reminded people who may go out for walks over the coming days to stay back from the edge of cliffs as wet and slippy ground at this time of year makes them particularly dangerous. Also, they are warning people against walking along the base of cliffs, to avoid being potentially trapped by rising tides.