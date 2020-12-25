Covid-19: 1,025 cases, two additional deaths

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has today been notified of 1,025 new cases of Covid-19, the highest figure since October 25th, and two additional deaths.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also confirmed the new variant of the virus which was detected in the south-east of England is also in Ireland.

“I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD,” he said.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel.”

Dr Holohan added that anyone arrive into Ireland from the UK is now required to “strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days”.

He also said the HSE is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK.