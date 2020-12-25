Graiguecullen Community Childcare have their own Christmas dinner

The children in the after school group at Graiguecullen Community Childcare showed they like a good part at their annual Christmas dinner.

Children tuck into a full Christmas dinner of turkey and ham and dessert along with taking part in a host of games.

The children donated to Barnardos in Carlow as part of the event raising €300.

It was a bit different this year with youngsters having to stay in their own pods and not take part in disco as it was in the past. The 100 kids were split into five rooms while there were quizzes, a colouring competition and some mighty fun had.

“They like a party!” laughed manager Diana Darcy.

It’s been a tough year at the community childcare but thankfully Covid-19 had never come through its doors since it reopened on 29 June for children of front line and essential workers.

“The children have been great,” said Diana. “When they come in they go straight to the sanitizer, washing their hands before and after things… they have been delighted as they haven’t go so much homework this year.”

Graiguecullen Community Childcare is taking a well deserved break and will reopen on 6 January.