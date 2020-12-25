No stopping the annual GOAL mile

Digital Desk Staff

The annual GOAL mile is taking place virtually this year.

The event has been running for almost 40 years and has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas.

Operating in 13 counties, GOAL helps people living in areas of conflict and extreme poverty, providing emergency response, essential healthcare and support for people to build sustainable livelihoods.

This year, people around Ireland will be taking part individually due to the pandemic, but will brave the cold nonetheless to raise vital funds.

Among those taking part this year is former Irish soccer international, Paul McGrath.





Communications Manager at GOAL, Miriam Donohoe says things are different this year, but the meaning is the same.

“People can’t gather in very large groups as was tradition so people are doing a virtual mile either on their own or in their family bubbles.”

People can donate as part of the GOAL mile on their website.