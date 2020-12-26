  • Home >
Carlow companies received €350,000 to trade online

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Carlow companies have benefited to the tune of €350,000 to develop their ability to trade online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers support and a grant of up to €2,500 to help small and micro-businesses to develop their ecommerce capability.

The scheme has been in operation since 2014 but was greatly increased in response to Covid-19. Funding was increased nationally from €2.3m to €39.8m

Carlow Local Enterprise Office deliver the scheme locally and had 189 applications for the online voucher scheme. 155 were approved to a value of €347,190.

Local businesses that benefited included the Birdcage Café in Bagenalstown and Oona Conroy’s Boutique on Tullow Street, Carlow.

