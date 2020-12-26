Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin expecting third child

James Cox

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have revealed that they are expecting their third child together.

The pair shared a family photograph on Christmas Day with their son, Conor Jr, holding a baby scan.

The former two-weight UFC champion wrote: “Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours.

“So much to look forward to in 2021.”





McGregor, 32, and Devlin are parents to Conor Jr (3) and one-year-old Croia.

Tributes poured in after McGregor shared the picture, singer Justin Bieber wrote: “Bro u literally look like a superhero.”

In August, McGregor announced his engagement to long-term partner Devlin.

McGregor’s highly anticipated UFC return against Dustin Poirier next month will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor announced he was bowing out of the sport in June but he reversed his third retirement in the space of four years as it was announced he would take on lightweight rival Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 on January 23rd.