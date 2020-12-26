Storm Bellla: Wind and rain warning in place for whole country

James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide Status Yellow wind and rain warning for this afternoon as Storm Bella is due to hit Ireland.

Winds will reach up to 65km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr.

There is a risk of localised flooding, particularly along the west coast. Coastal flooding is likely due to high waves and strong winds.

The warning will be in place from 3pm this afternoon and will last until 4am on Sunday morning.

As of 5am, England has 78 flood warnings and 99 flood alerts due to Storm Bella.

Two flood warnings and five flood alerts are in force in Wales, and seven warnings and 13 alerts have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Bedfordshire Police on Friday “strongly urged” residents living near the River Great Ouse in north Bedfordshire to seek alternative accommodation due to fears of flooding.