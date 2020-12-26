Willie had a great interest in motorcycles and rugby

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred on Saturday 3 October of Willie Anderson from Ardattin, Co Carlow following a road traffic collision in his hometown of Tullow.

Willie had a great interest and love of motorbikes from a young age. His uncle Brian Somers was a mechanic in Mountjoy Motorcycles in Dublin and he and Willie would spend weekends in the shed working on bikes. Brian assembled all of the Royal Enfield motorbikes (around 350 to 375 bikes) that had been imported into Ireland in crates. Up until his death, you would find Willie in his shed with music playing, working on an engine or some other similar project.

He went on many road trips around England and Ireland every year with motorcycle clubs and he loved the company, craic and meeting up with like-minded friends. He enjoyed auto jumbles and bike shows, both here and in England.

Willie attended King’s Hospital School in Dublin, where he played rugby and had a great love of the game. He was involved in both Carlow and Tullow rugby clubs and the family appreciate the minute’s silence in his memory which was observed on Sunday 4 October.

He started his working life in Gillespie’s, Carlow before moving to Waterford, where he was a manager in Heitons. He also worked in several sales positions over the years and worked with Carlow Cabs and lastly with Tullow Cabs.

The centre of his life was his family: his wife Judy, son Brian and daughter Laura, his grandchildren Hollie, Dylan and Farah, whom he adored and was always delighted to see.

The level of condolence messages placed on social media following Willie’s untimely death is a measure of the popularity that he enjoyed in his native place.

Willie is sadly missed by Judy, Brian and Laura, Hollie, Dylan and Farah, brother Sam, sister Georgie, the Townsend family, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.