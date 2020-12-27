Carlow ETB schools spent over €110,000 on PPE and sanitiser

CARLOW’S educational and training board (ETB) schools have spent almost €300,000 on PPE, sanitiser and other measures to make their buildings Covid-19 compliant.

The six ETB secondary schools in Carlow as well as the Institute of Further Education have spent a combined €110,634 on PPE and hand sanitiser up to mid-November.

A total of €179,753 was also spent on additional expenditure to ensure the schools were compliant with Department of Education protocols.

These expenses covered additional cleaning, supervision and guidance as well as minor work grants to support reconfiguration measures for schools, according to Eileen Curtis, the chief executive of Kilkenny-Carlow ETB.

The overall amount is €290,388 and the figures, released following a freedom of information request, underline the significant investment in local schools to ensure they reopened and remained open from September.

The biggest expenditure was by Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, which spent €73,681. This included €13,069 for PPE and hand sanitiser and €60,612 on additional expenditure.

Tyndall College had the next highest spend with €62,726, which included €27,681 for PPE/sanitiser and €35,045 for additional expenditure.

Borris Vocational School’s expenditure amounted to €46,777 – €26,870 for PPE/sanitiser and €19,906 for additional measures. The Institute of Further Education spent €45,022, including €30,756 on PPE/sanitiser and €14,266 on additional expenditure.

Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown had the second-lowest spend with €36,549, including €8,283 for PPE/sanitiser and €28,265 on additional expenditure.

Coláiste Andriú had the lowest spend of the county’s ETB schools at €25,631, €3,972 of PPE/sanitiser was purchased along with €21,658 for additional spending.

Each school placed their own orders for PPE/sanitiser after the Department of Education had provided a list of suppliers in early August as part of a supply agreement for the provision of PPE, consumables and equipment.

There were national headlines in the autumn when one hand sanitiser on this list, ViraPro Hand Sanitiser, was recalled in October. However, only one ETB school in Carlow was using this product and it was immediately withdrawn from use after the recall.

It has been an unprecedented year for students, teachers, school boards and parents in Carlow and Ms Curtis paid tribute to school communities for their efforts.

“The reopening of our schools for the current year was a very challenging and demanding process. Because of the extraordinary work undertaken by our principals, leadership teams and staff throughout the organisation, all our schools and centres reopened safely and successfully and have remained open throughout the term.

“The co-operation of our students and their parents has also been extraordinary as we have worked together to keep everyone safe and well.

“Our schools have also kept a key focus on the teaching, learning and pastoral care needs of our students and know how important school engagement is for their wellbeing and educational progress.

“At this point, our students and staff will be glad of the break before we redouble our efforts in preparation for the return to school in January. We are proud of our school leaders and their teams and indebted to them for their exceptional work and dedication and I wish all those in our school communities a happy and safe Christmas.”