Coronavirus in Ireland: latest county-by-county data

Muireann Duffy

Ireland’s national 14-day incidence rate has now risen to 209.6 according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) as the rates of each county has jumped in line with rising daily case numbers.

Today, 744 new cases were reported to the Department of Health, with 9,979 cases being confirmed in the past two weeks.

Donegal continues to have the highest 14-day incidence per 100,000, as 33 additional cases on Sunday has increased the county’s rate to 425.9.

Wexford maintains the second highest rate (348.6), followed by Limerick (334.5) and Louth (305.7).

Dublin has noted the largest increase in cases over the past fortnight, with 3,356 additional cases between December 13th to 26th.

During this same period, Cork reported 882 new cases, followed by Donegal with 678 new cases.

Only three counties saw less than 100 cases during that two-week period: Roscommon, Longford, Offaly and Leitrim.

In additional, Longford and Monaghan were the only two counties with no new cases reported on Sunday.

Carlow, Laois, Offaly and Leitrim recorded less than 5 cases today, while Roscommon, Meath, Cavan and Louth each had less than 10.