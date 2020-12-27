eBay presence has seen a huge demand for Seed golf balls

Seed Golf founder and CEO Dean Klatt

By Suzanne Pender

ESTABLISHED to make golf more widely accessible, Carlow-based business Seed Golf Ltd has reported a 300% increase in sales of its golf equipment since joining eBay Ireland earlier this year.

Seed Golf founder Dean Klatt started the business in 2015 to create golfing accessories that made the game more affordable, more enjoyable and more accessible for more people.

At the core of the business is the promise to provide an affordable product to consumers by selling directly through ecommerce streams. In doing so, the brand has managed to create and sell a high-performing product for half the price of bigger golf brands.

Golf balls were the first product Seed Golf brought to market in 2017. The business partnered with Enterprise Ireland, the Institute of Technology Carlow, DesignCORE, the Department of Aerospace Engineering and one of the leading golf ball design companies in the world to fine-tune its designs and prototypes.

Five years on from the brand’s inception, Seed Golf has proudly been named as ‘The official golf ball of the PGA EuroPro Tour’ and has six different ball designs for golfers to choose from.

In January 2020, Seed Golf decided to join eBay to increase brand exposure and reach new customers.

“When we launched, our products were only available on our own website,” said Dean. “This year, we decided to expand our market reach. After researching the options, we decided eBay was the best marketplace for us to partner with.

“Since joining eBay, our marketplace sales have increased by over 300% and we have managed to expose the brand to more people, increasing our market penetration,” he added.

“In 2021, we plan to expand to other eBay markets and start exporting. The UK is a particular focus for us going into the New Year.”

Like many businesses, it has been a tough year for Seed Golf. “This year has been a rollercoaster. Golf was quite badly affected by the lockdowns, but it was also one of the first sports to return once restrictions lifted. After lockdown, we found that there was pent-up demand for golf products and we’ve been kept busy as a result,” said Dean.

“Golf courses all reported increased membership as well as increases in the number of rounds played, which has had a flow-on effect for sales here at Seed.

“We also found that more golfers were buying products online due to Covid. We quickly implemented a Covid-safe warehouse policy and also began to provide contactless delivery to our customers, which allowed us to keep our business open and growing this year,” explained Dean.

The business plans is to build on the momentum of the past few months and Seed Golf is launching several new products on its eBay store.

“We have two new golf balls available, a red and green version of our current SD-15 model, and an indoor putting mat and trainer, which we developed during Covid-19 for those missing the green.”