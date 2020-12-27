Legendary footballer Paaks carried his fame lightly

When local Gaels gather to talk about great Carlow players of the past, few can compare with the Clonmore colossus Paaks Connolly. Charlie Keegan reports

IN 1947, Hacketstown won their sole Carlow senior hurling championship when, in a surprise result, they defeated south county aristocrats of the game St Mullins by 2-4 to 2-2 in the final.

Winning that title did not, however, signal a wave of enthusiasm for the game of ball and stick in the Hacketstown area.

Instead, 1947 marked the year in which Clonmore Gaelic Football Club was founded by a group of enthusiastic Gaels, whose interest centred exclusively on the big ball game.

Clonmore GFC took off, making a significant breakthrough in 1950 when claiming the Carlow Junior Football Championship with a narrow 2-3 to 1-4 win over Muinebheag, who tasted junior final defeat for the second successive year, having lost to Shamrocks in 1946. Included in that 1950 Clonmore team was the club’s father figure John J Doyle, who went on to become Clonmore secretary for many years – a man who was the heartbeat of Clonmore GFC for more than 50 years.

The team also included 19-year-old Patrick (Paaks) Connolly, who was at the start of an outstanding football career as a defender. Throughout a distinguished career of some 20 years, the Christian name of the Hacketstown native was variously reported in newspapers as Pakes or Paks, but the Connolly family has confirmed that their spelling was always Paaks.

Paaks was born on 16 April 1931 in Pennyhill, Hacketstown to John and Frances Connolly. His siblings were Michael, Jay, Denis and Kathy.

He attended the local national school on Main Street beside St Brigid’s Catholic Church. Paaks later attended the local vocational school. It was during his schooldays that his potential as a footballer first came into focus – he stood out among all of his peers, both in size and ability.

The Connolly family were farmers and cattle dealers. Paaks was a hard worker and a great judge of cattle and sheep.

He married Alice Hackett from Tombeagh, Hacketstown, next-door neighbour to the Barry family – where patriot Kevin Barry lived as a boy for some four years while attending Rathvilly National School. Paaks and Alice had five children: Frances, Elizabeth (Liz), Patricia, John and Paul.

From the time he burst on the scene as a raw 18-year-old in 1948 until the late 1960s, Paaks Connolly was the outstanding Clonmore player of his generation at senior level. In a career spanning more than 20 years, he enjoyed success with the wearers of the red and green, was an automatic selection for his county over a 12-year period, won a Railway Cup medal with his province in 1959 and was an inspirational player at club and county level.

A shy man by nature, Paaks Connolly was a different individual when he hit the white lines of the football field. Playing at full-back, left-full-back or centre-back, he controlled that half of the field. A significant aspect of Paaks’s footballing life was that he never pulled a foul blow on an opponent. While he played in an era when there were plenty of hard men, particularly in inter-county back lines, Paaks always played the ball, never the man. It illustrates the sportsmanship that Paaks Connolly brought to Gaelic football that he never had his name taken, nor was he ever sent off.

He was also a little unlucky during his playing careers as he suffered a lot of back trouble.

In a distinguished football career, Paaks played in five Carlow football finals, winning back-to-back SFC medals with Clonmore in 1955 and ’56 and a junior championship in 1958. No significant silverware fell his way during his years as an automatic pick on the Carlow senior football team, although he was part of the team which defeated Cavan to win the Player Wills tournament in 1962. That final, played in Finglas, went to a replay before Carlow defeated the Breffni Blues. Carlow had seen off Dublin in the semi-final.

Paaks won a Railway Cup medal with Leinster in 1959, when the eastern province defeated Munster by 2-7 to 0-7 in the final.

Being selected for one’s province in the 1950s was a big achievement. The Railway Cup, contested in football and hurling between the four provinces, was hugely popular and the St Patrick’s Day finals in Croke Park regularly attracted attendances in excess of 50,000.

So it was a great honour for players like Paaks Connolly from one of the so-called ‘weaker’ counties to showcase their talents in GAA headquarters. With such exposure, the Clonmore clubman became a household name throughout the country.

Paaks said he loved playing against Kerry, describing the Kingdom footballers as “hard as nails”.

An incident in a vital National Football League game against Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee in 1962 is worth recalling. Paaks was playing at centre-back and, in the dying seconds, Carlow were winning. A Kerry free dropped into the Carlow square, Paaks outfielded friend and foe alike, evoking a shout of support from his full-back Billy ‘Buller’ Canavan: “She’s ours now, Paaks” – the day was won on a score of 2-8 (Carlow) to Kerry’s 0-10.

The same day, Tommy Kehoe of Clonmore played a star game, partnering Eamon Long of O’Hanrahan’s in midfield.

Remarkably, Paaks was part of two Carlow teams which defeated the mighty Kingdom without conceding a goal!

In 1953, Kerry came to Dr Cullen Park as All-Ireland champions, having beaten Armagh in the decider that September, but they came unstuck against the Barrowsiders, who emerged 3-4 to 0-10 winners.

It was a measure of where Carlow stood in football’s pecking order of that era that they were capable of beating Kerry in their own back yard and also neighbours Cork in the old Athletic Grounds on Leeside. Carlow went on to contest the NFL semi-final of that year against reigning All-Ireland champions – the great Down side of that era.

At that time, Carlow were competing with the big fishes of Gaelic football.

Sadly, while he was selected to play at centre-back that day on the great James McCartan of Down, Paaks had to cry off due to injury, his place being taken by Seán Nolan of Tullow, who had a great game on the Tullylish clubman.

Other outstanding players on that Carlow team included the Tullow trio of goalie Joe Nolan, Pat Brophy and Mick Donovan, the late Brendan Hayden of Tinryland, another Leinster player, and his brother-in-law, the late Ned Doogue of O’Hanrahan’s, an outstanding full-forward who scored two goals off the great Down full-back Leo Murphy that day in ‘Croker’. Ned Doogue was never honoured with Leinster selection, a crying shame. Tom Kehoe was the only Clonmore clubman to line out that day, playing at corner-forward.

Earlier in his career, Paaks was part of Carlow’s great run in the National Football League of 1953-54, when the Barrowsiders were surprise finalists, having come through their group against some of the country’s top counties, before defeating reigning Ulster champions Armagh in the NFL semi-final in Croke Park.

But there was no fairytale ending for Carlow against Mayo in the League final at ‘Croker’, where Carlow never really got going. That was the game in which Mayo brought home Pádraig Kearney (‘The Flying Doctor’) from New York, which provided a huge media backdrop to the game.

That day in Croke Park, three Clonmore clubmen lined out for Carlow – Paaks Connolly, Martin Molloy, an outstanding defender, and Castlecomer native Jim Fogarty, another fine footballer. Paaks was a tall, strong man, possessed of a great left foot, with which he could find great distance with his kicking. He was seldom outfielded by a forward and was utterly dependable.

Almost every match Paaks played for club or county extolled his outstanding ability. A Nationalist report of a National Football League game in 1962, when Carlow defeated neighbours Kildare, stated: ‘Carlow’s man of the match, centre-half-back Paaks Connolly, strode the pitch like a colossus … in the dying minutes, Connolly cleared the ball four times.’

He was a player who inspired those around him.

In 1955, Clonmore made the big domestic football breakthrough. They swept through to the county senior football final and in the decider overpowered the pride of Carlow town, The O’Hanrahan’s, by a comprehensive 2-10 to 0-7. A majestic piece of high fielding by Paaks captured in a photograph from that final provided a prime example of that art in the game.

Things got better for Paaks Connolly and Clonmore in 1956, when they retained the Carlow SFC title, again defeating The Blues in the final, this time by an even more convincing margin of 2-8 to 0-4.

The cherry on the football cake for Clonmore was that in 1956 they added the senior football league title to the championship success. These were heady days for the men from the Wicklow border area who, over a nine-year period, had progressed through junior ranks to claim back-to-back SFC titles and the championship/league double. The football used in that county final of 64 years ago is retained by the Connolly family – it is signed by about a dozen of the Clonmore players who lined out in the decider and remains a prized possession.

Throughout those years, Paaks Connolly was at the defensive heart of the team. And it was a great source of pride that four Connolly brothers were part of those successes – Paaks, Denis, Michael (Mick) and Jay – all now deceased, as is their only sister Kathy. All of the Connolly brothers were fine footballers, while Jay was also a sprint champion.

During his club playing days there was a saying within the Kildavin football panel that when asked who they would be playing against the following Sunday, the answer would be ‘Paaks Connolly’, not Clonmore.

Paaks played on with Clonmore for a number of years but, after the glories of the mid-1950s and playing in three further county senior finals, further success eluded him at club level. In 1958, The Blues took revenge with victory over Clonmore in the county final and in 1963 Tullow defeated them in that year’s decider.

In 1965, with Paaks still on board, Clonmore reached the county SFC final but proved no match for Éire Óg, who won their third senior championship by 2-7 to 1-2. At that stage, the YIs were in the early stages of the inexorable grip they would hold on Carlow football in the coming years, culminating in five Leinster club titles in the 1990s and two All-Ireland final appearances.

And the ongoing presence of O’Hanrahan’s, Tinryland, Palatine, Kildavin, Ballinabranna and Ballymurphy meant the championship scene was pretty crowded and highly competitive in the county.

That 1965 defeat was the last kick from Clonmore in terms of an appearance in county senior finals. In the intervening 55 years they have had successes at minor ‘A’ and under-21 championship levels, also winning at league level, occasionally making it back to senior grade from intermediate. During that time, the club developed a splendid headquarters at Woodside on the outskirts of Hacketstown. In June 2018, GAA president John Horan unveiled a commemorative plaque at the Clonmore ground to mark the refurbishment of the dressing rooms at Woodside.

In recent years, getting out of the intermediate grade has been beyond the Hacketstown club – but the dream goes on that Clonmore can regain senior status.

When Paaks Connolly retired from football in the late 1960s, it marked the departure of a giant of the game, a model player, a man who played Gaelic football as it should be played and who gained many admirers from within Carlow and outside the county for his outstanding football ability and sportsmanship. He was a football hero, but his modesty did not allow for hero-worship in Paaks Connolly’s world.

Another aspect of Paaks Connolly’s life was his talent as a billiards and snooker player. There was a billiard table in John Byrne’s pub on Main Street, Hacketstown, where Paaks first developed his skill at the game. He later played billiards and snooker upstairs in the St John’s Club in the town, being first-class at both codes. Over the years, billiards and snooker tournaments were held at the club. Invariably, Paaks Connolly was in the final and, more often than not, he was the winner. Paaks had the advantage of being a very tall man, which gave him great control of the green baize and he seldom had to use the rest to play a shot. His exploits at St John’s are well remembered by contemporaries of Paaks in the Hacketstown/Clonmore area.

Sadly, Paaks was struck down with Motor Neurone Disease at the age of 50, which he battled bravely for more than six years before he passed away on 9 July 1987 at the age of 56, having been nursed at home by his devoted wife Alice. He was laid to rest in Clonmore Cemetery, with Clonmore and Carlow GAA paying their respects to a man who carried his fame lightly.

There was posthumous honour for Paaks when he was named left-full-back on the Carlow Football Team of the Century, an honour well earned. He was also presented with the Hall of Fame Award at the Carlow GAA Sports Star Awards of 1983 – the awards scheme being promoted at the time of Éire Óg GFC.

That award presentation was made on 10 February 1984, when Fr Moling Lennon, then chairman of Carlow County Board of the GAA, stated: “Carlow has produced many fine players, but Paaks is at the top of the list. He was a man apart for dedication and sportsmanship” – high praise indeed.

I had a particular affiliation to that Clonmore team of the mid-1950s. My late mother, the former Mabel Pollard, came from a farming background in Nashe’s Quarter, Coolmanagh, Hacketstown. When Clonmore came to the top in Carlow football, it was a great source of joy in the Keegan household. My parents brought me to those matches to cheer on the men in red and green in Dr Cullen Park, close to our home, and Paaks Connolly became my first football hero.

It was a sign of his modesty that, after games, no matter how well he played, Paaks never sought praise or the limelight but would simply comment: “Sure the team played great.”

The achievements of Clonmore in the mid-1950s is now consigned to the record books, but Gaels of a certain vintage still remember with great pride the distinguished football career of Paaks Connolly, whose achievement remain undimmed with the passage of time.

A tribute to Paaks Connolly

We may sing and recite about our heroes of old,

That have graced the playing fields of Ireland,

All are well known in every household,

For their displays of the Gaelic game of our land

But one stands supreme at the top of the class.

But alas it’s our loss, as he is no more,

He was the master, his feats had got gloss,

The name was Paaks Connolly, the pride of Clonmore.

If we were to search for a likeable giant,

Quiet and serene by nature endowed,

Our journey would be short before reaching that point,

For one lived among us of that we are proud,

He was a prince among defenders, Lord and master of the square,

He was strong and courageous, his likes ne’er see no more,

We recall his high fielding and every tackle so fair,

Our hero was Paaks Connolly, the pride of Clonmore.

Though the years have rolled on, for those of us lucky to be alive,

The victories of the ’50s were the greatest of all,

We have treasured every moment of the year 55,

All your games for your county, club and province with joy we recall.

Although you are gone, we still play the game you did love,

Throughout your native Carlow you are engraved in Gaelic lore,

God grant you the peace that you deserve in Heaven above,

That’s our prayer for Paaks Connolly, the pride of Clonmore.