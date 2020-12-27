Man arrested in connection with Donegal armed robbery

Sunday, December 27, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 20s has been arrested after an armed robbery in Co Donegal this morning.

Gardaí were called to a filling station in Glencar at approximately 9.40am this morning after the man entered the premises armed with what appeared to be a gun.

He threatened staff, demanding cash and cigarettes, before leaving the scene on foot.

Gardaí later stopped a stolen car in Donegal Town and arrested the driver.

A suspected handgun was seized and has since been sent to the Ballistics Unit for examination, while gardaí also recovered a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes from the car.

The man is currently being held Letterkenny Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

