Snow and ice warning for eight counties in aftermath of Storm Bella

James Cox

Eight counties are under a status yellow snow and ice warning.

The alert for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo is in place until 7am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann says wintry showers are expected, with some accumulations of snow possible.

Meanwhile, a wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry comes into effect at 6pm this evening — with gusts of up to 110 km/h expected.

Power outages

Meanwhile, the ESB is working to restore power to customers around the country after Storm Bella made landfall overnight.

1,500 homes across the country were without power this morning.

Dublin was the worst affected area.

1,134 homes were without electricity in Greenhills, Dublin 12 this morning, while 245 homes in Inchicore were impacted by an outage.

There were 112 homes without power in Cappamore, Co Limerick, while an outage in Blarney, Co Cork affected 107 customers.

The remaining power cuts were spread across counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Clare, Kerry and Waterford.

The ESB has restored power to most of the affected homes and businesses and will work to fix the remaining outages throughout the day.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists in the areas under the snow and ice warning to “take extra caution in these conditions, slow down and avoid any harsh manoeuvres”.

Status Yellow snow and ice warnings are in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, these warnings are valid until 3pm.

The national forecaster has warned of rain, sleet and snow showers nationwide.

Afternoon temperatures will range from two to five degrees with gusty westerly winds.