Teen arrested after gardaí break up Henry Street gathering

Sunday, December 27, 2020

James Cox

A 16-year-old was arrested last night after gardaí recieved calls of large crowds of teenagers on Dublin’s Henry Street.

At approximately 8.25pm gardaí responded to reports of groups of youths gathered on the popular shopping street.

The 16-year-old male was arrested for breach of the Public Order Act.

Gardaí dispersed the crowds and no other issues were reported.

A garda spokesman said: “At approximately 8.25pm Gardaí responded to reports of groups of youths gathered in the Henry Street area. A 16-year-old male was arrested for breach of the Public Order Act as Gardaí dispersed youths gathered on the street.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Irish Cinema targeting blockbuster 2021 to bounce back from Covid woes

Sunday, 27/12/20 - 12:10pm

Man walks around the world without leaving Limerick city

Sunday, 27/12/20 - 11:58am

Covid-19: Third wave ‘clearly bigger’ than second, says Prof Sam McConkey

Sunday, 27/12/20 - 10:29am