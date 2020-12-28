Carlow good causes receive cheques

Three local good causes received a little Christmas present in the shape of cheque donation recently.

The Carlow Mental Health Association (CMHA), Eist Cancer Support Centre and Carlow Meals on Wheels service received cheques from Dolly Textile Recycling.

The family run business collects and exports second hand clothes and its distinctive red clothes banks throughout Carlow.

It has established an initiative called Celebrate Community Campaign.

This new campaign allows charities, clubs, schools and other community based projects who use the Celebrate Community Textile Recycling clothing banks to register their details on the celebrate community campaign website and be in with a chance of winning one of three monthly prizes. Every month three organisation’s will be picked at random and will receive a 1st prize of €750, 2nd prize of €500 and 3rd prize €250 .

People can nominate an organisation through our Celebrate Community Campaign website or through the group’s Facebook page and each organisation who is nominated then receive a unique number which is used in the monthly draws.

CMHA received €750 while Eist were given €500 and €250 went to the Meals on Wheels service.