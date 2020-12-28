Checkmate!

The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, which charts the rise of a female chess prodigy, is currently receiving rave reviews. Also raising the profile of the game is a talented 14-year-old girl from Portlaoise. Joe Barrett takes up the story …

WHEN a person who was born in Ireland reaches the great age of 100, they receive a letter of congratulations from the president. So when a 14-year-old Portlaoise girl received a similar letter from Michael D Higgins last year, you know that something special must have happened.

And it did. Trisha Kanyamarala became Ireland’s first-ever women’s international chess master.

Along with her title, Trisha was confirmed as the 93rd best woman chess player in the world. She is currently the 28th best player in Ireland. And what’s even more special is that her 16-year-old brother Tarun is also an International Chess Federation (FIDE) master. He is 22 places above her in the Irish rankings and is currently the sixth-best player in the country.

When he was 12, Tarun was confirmed as an Arena International Master and Arena Grand Master.

The siblings’ passion for the game began when they were three or four years of age.

Taking up the story, their father Dayaand, who works in Portlaoise as an electronics engineer and software developer, said that both he and his wife Nandita, who is a microbiologist and a junior officer at the Irish Chess Union, moved to the Laois county town about 20 years ago.

“When Trisha and Tarun were about three or four years’ old, we would take them on outings most weekends. The majority of occasions we would finish up the journeys with stop-offs at a McDonald’s and they’d get a little snack of a Happy Meal, where they would anxiously try to find out what little toy came with their meals. However, costing over €20 for the meal alone, I thought there must a cheaper and healthier way in which the two could engage.”

When the brother and sister began their schooling in Portlaoise, they learned how to play draughts. At the same time, while shopping in a local supermarket, Nandita and Dayaand picked up a chess set for Tarun and Trisha. And as they say, the rest is history. And what a historic trail the Portlaoise teens have blazed through the world of chess.

Both Trisha and Tarun’s love of the game saw them devouring as many chess books, CDs and YouTube videos as they could. Then there were the almost non-stop online chess games against other players and computer programmes.

When Trisha was seven and Tarun was eight, they entered their first chess competition at a school in Emo, with Trisha emerging victorious. While at home, they talked chess moves and tactics at every opportunity.

“Starting out,” said Dayaand, “Tarun was beating Trisha in more games, but slowly and steadily that turned. Now each game they play against each other, they end up in nail-biting tight finishes, not knowing who’s eventually going to surrender.”

Dayaand looked around to try and get the two enrolled in a local chess club, but found there were none in Laois. Going further afield, he found places for them at the Curragh Chess Club, which used to operate out of the library in the military compound. Here, the siblings honed their skills by taking part in competitions against more experienced players around Ireland.

During their time playing chess, attending school at Portlaoise College, playing badminton or reading, Tarun with the help of his father, mother and sister, set up an online chess tutorial website and created Any Time Chess (https://chessatc.com/), which attracts a huge global following.

Over the past two decades while the family were living in Portlaoise, they would travel to India annually for a four-week holiday and to visit relatives. However, in 2014, the annual holiday, as Dayaand said, “extended to two years”.

During their time in Hyderabad, the brother and sister continued to play chess. They were so committed to the game that they persuaded their dad to convert their three-bedroom apartment into a chess clubroom and set up their own club Superkids Chess Academy. Once word got out about the start-up, players of all ages and skill levels signed up. The weekly Saturday competitions regularly attracted more than 150 players.

Asked why he set up the club, Dayaand said it was an opportunity for his kids to sharpen their play and test themselves against the best in the world. For a number of months they travelled across India to play against highly-rated players to get ratings for the world circuit.

Since returning to Portlaoise two years ago, the siblings have taken part in high-level competitions in Hungary, Georgia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Albania, France and Germany.

“We were absolutely delighted and honoured when we received the news that Trisha got the acknowledgement from President Michael D Higgins for attaining the title of Women’s International Chess Master, the first-ever woman to attain that position here in that sport in Ireland,” said a very proud Dayaand.

He said that competitions have been put on hold for Tarun and Trisha since March and they are using their time now to catch up on school work. He paid particular thanks to the teaching staff at Portlaoise College and principal Noel Daly, who have worked with them since his children enrolled there last year.

Both teenagers are not shy about promoting chess and confidently speak of their passion for the game as well as yoga, health and wellbeing on their YouTube and Facebook posts. Tarun said he set up his online tutorial site “to help develop chess players practice their skills and gauge their progress on a day-to-day basis”.

Last year, the family were acknowledged for their impact on the chess world when Trisha met the Indian ambassador to Ireland Sandeep Kumar.

Outlining why she took up the game, Trisha said: “When I was in primary school, I was bored on weekends. We were not doing anything productive. Seeing this, my father taught me and my brother chess. I didn’t like chess at first, but slowly, seeing my brother playing, I wanted to copy him. This is how I started playing chess.”

Dayaand said: “When they first began playing against each other, it was Tarun who was winning most of the games. Trisha’s reason for playing the game was to try to be as good a player as her brother. I’d say that Trisha was a bit of a bad loser when she started, but eventually she learned from her mistakes and now there’s very little between them.”

Both now play with a Dublin-based chess club.

Trisha put her remarkable achievement down to her parents and to her brother.

She said: “My brother is a 24/7 coach for me. We both analyse and work together. Tarun focuses a lot on my strengths and pushes me to work hard and learn new things. I find him tremendously helpful when it comes to opponents’ opening positions. He is really good at predicting what my opponents might play and comes up with tricky ideas naturally. Every day, we play a lot of blitz games with each other and concentrate on particular openings, which give me a good feel of the arising middle-game positions and boosts my confidence while playing the openings at a tournament.

“Tarun has been learning many new things lately and is working on chess for more than 12 hours each day. He has even started to play well against grandmasters. He registered his first grand master win against Georg Meier and against Lupulescu Constantin in blitz play-off.”

In August, Trisha and Tarun were part of the six-person Irish team that took part in the bi-annual Olympiad, which was held online. The team performed very well, finishing sixth in their division. Both were top points scorers on the Irish team.

They may have just started at Portlaoise College last year, but the pair have wasted no time in setting up a chess club there. Trisha said: “The students are taking a lot of interest in the sport and we are happy to play our part in it.”

So what’s next for these two prodigies?

About 800 million people around the world play chess. An estimated 1,500 of them are deemed to be grand masters with only 30 super grand masters. There is only one chess grandmaster in Ireland – 53-year-old Russian-born Alexander Evgenyevich, who has lived here for more than 20 years. During that time he has competed under the Irish flag at international competitions.

Dayaand said: “By the age of 18, both Trisha and Tarun want to join the ranks of the world chess grandmasters.”

Check out Tarun’s and Trisha’s YouTube posts on how chess can help you to handle the coronavirus, too!