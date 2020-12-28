  • Home >
Gardaí arrest four people and seize weapons following assault incident

Monday, December 28, 2020

James Cox

Gardaí carried out a number of arrests this morning in the Killarney area in relation to an assault and public order incident which occurred in Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, Co Kerry, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

During this morning’s operation, four properties were searched as part of an investigation into incidents of criminality in the estate over the Christmas period.

A number of items believed to be weapons were seized during these searches, including baseball bats, slash hooks and pitchforks.

Two of the persons arrested, a man and a woman both aged in their 40s, are being detained in Killarney Garda Station while two other arrested males, aged in their 20s, are being detained in Tralee Garda Station. All are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All four persons have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Mallow District Court, tomorrow morning.

Gardaí said this investigation is ongoing.

