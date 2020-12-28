  • Home >
President Higgins signs legislation criminalising distribution of intimate images without consent

Monday, December 28, 2020

James Cox

President Michael D Higgins has signed new legislation into law that criminalises revenge porn and other types of online harassment

Anyone found guilty under the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill will now face an unlimited fine and/or up to seven years imprisonment.

The Bill was informally named Coco’s Law after 21-year-old Nicole Fox, who died by suicide following a prolonged period of online abuse in 2018.

Her mother Jackie was both proud and emotional reading Coco’s memorandum.

She said: “The contents of this bill is strongly influenced by persons who have lost their lives because of online harmful communications, in particular Nicole Fox.

“The bill is in recognition of her mother’s determination to honour the memory of her daughter and to strengthen the law so that others could be safer. As a result, this bill can be referred to as Coco’s Law.”

