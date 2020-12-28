Sharon’s Xmas charity group brings glad tidings to many

By Suzanne Pender

THE kindness of strangers helped to make Christmas extra special for so many Carlow families this year thanks to the work of the local group Charity Begins at Home.

In the weeks before Christmas, the group worked tirelessly to gather donations of toys, clothes, hampers, vouchers and cash donations, which were then distributed to local organisations working with the vulnerable and those in need.

“We had a wonderful response from everyone and I’m proud to say the grand total of €10,195.60 was raised and donated,” said Sharon Parker Byrne from New Oak Estate, Carlow, who formed Charity Begins at Home in late 2019.

Donations were presented in the New Oak Centre the week before Christmas and distributed to such worthy organisations as St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, the Poor Clare Sisters, the St Vincent de Paul hostel, the children’s ward at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, Carlow Lions Club, the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, local gardaí, Carlow Fire Service and ambulance crews.

Sharon says none of this would have been possible without her great volunteers Yvonne Lennon, Tony Power and Mandy Power, who spent endless hours sorting and helping on the appeals.

Charity Begins at Home was formed “on a spur of the moment” by Sharon, who wanted to help local organisations dealing with issues such as domestic abuse and homelessness.

The Untouchables Youth Group in New Oak was happy to help by providing insurance and support.

Last year, the initial idea of holding a jumble sale of donated good-quality clothing and toys soon grew and Sharon realised that something bigger was needed. She approached local businessman Seán Swan of Swans Electrical, who was delighted to provide his premises on Tullow Street as a pop-up shop.

The shop ran for three weeks, raising more than €6,000 for local charities. The hope was to run the pop-up shop again this year, but with lockdown it became clear this wasn’t impossible.

Undeterred, Sharon decided on a one-day pop-up shop in the New Oak Centre and a one-day jumble sale. Quality clothes and toys were donated and sold at very affordable prices, allowing parents to buy Christmas gifts both at the sales and on Facebook.

Sharon also appealed for donations of new toys, selection boxes, sweets and so forth, which all quickly arrived.

“These were donated again by the good people of Carlow and surrounding areas. We even received items from Rathanna ICA and a group in Ballylinan,” said Sharon.

“I’m sure it’s not the last you will see of me and the three musketeers – Yvonne, Tony and Mandy – who are already asking what’s for next year,” smiled Sharon.