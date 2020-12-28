Storm Bella: Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning as winds howl on

By Digital Desk Staff

Forecaster Met Éireann has issued a fresh weather warning as the winds of Storm Bella continue to howl across the island.

The status yellow wind warning for five counties is currently in place and will last until 7am on Tuesday.

Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Kerry are affected by the warning, which continues on an earlier wind warning for the same area which elapsed at 2pm on Monday.

The forecaster said northwesterly winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour, with gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres, throughout the remainder of the day and overnight.

Status Yellow – Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Kerry. Valid from 14:00 Monday 28/12/2020 to 07:00 Tuesday 29/12/2020. https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/VR6OiZQ66c — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2020

It comes as a status yellow gale warning has also been issued for Irish coastal waters.

Met Éireann said northwest to north winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Monday, continuing tonight on coastal waters from Howth Head to Valentia to Fair Head and on the Irish Sea south of Anglesey.

Earlier on Monday, more than 4,500 homes and businesses across the country were without power as a result of winds associated with Storm Bella.

The worst affected areas were in Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Cork, with more than 1,400 premises affected in Bantry, Co Cork.

ESB Networks hoped to have restored power to most areas by this afternoon.