Sweet treats bring festive joy to older folks in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

SIGNACARE Killerig teamed up with Tullow Day Care Centre recently to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to some of the community’s older residents. As part of SignaCare’s Nursing Homes Ireland Communities Caring Together initiative, the nursing home and Tullow Day Care Centre delivered a Christmas dessert to around 100 people in the community through their meals-on-wheels service.

The initiative was organised by Ian Lawlor, activities co-ordinator at SignaCare, who also spearheaded the recent Christmas car parade for the residents.

The delicious deserts prepared by residents of SignaCare were beautifully boxed and packaged, each wishing the recipient a very merry Christmas. The sweet treat was then sent out to the older people in the community, thanks to the wonderful meals-on-wheels service provided daily by Tullow Day Care Centre.

The centre continues to do Trojan work for older members of the community and has gone above and beyond many times during the pandemic, thanks to its dedicated staff.

It was a very busy time, too, for SignaCare Killerig, in the run-up to Christmas. In order to allow loved ones to visit residents safely, specially-created pods were constructed at the nursing home with a high-spec intercom system to allow even those who are hard of hearing to enjoy a special visit. The pods are also heated and made as comfortable as possible, giving families the opportunity to enjoy some time with loved ones, despite all the challenges posed by the pandemic.