Thousands remain without power amid status yellow wind warning

Monday, December 28, 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

More than 4,500 homes and businesses across the country are without power this morning as a result of winds associated with Storm Bella.

The worst affected areas are in Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Cork, with more than 1,400 premises affected in Bantry, Co Cork.

ESB Networks hope to have restored power to most areas by this afternoon.

It comes as a status yellow wind warning remains in place for counties Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

Met Éireann said northwesterly winds associated with Storm Bella would continue to reach speeds of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour, with gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres.

With the combination of strong winds and high waves, there remains a risk of coastal flooding.

The weather warning came into force at 6pm on Sunday and will remain until 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a yellow snow and ice warning for six counties lifts at 10am.

The warning of rain, sleet and snow with the potential for icy surfaces and some travel disruption came into effect for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry at 3pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann said Monday will be blustery with widespread showers of rain and hail, with some turning wintry on higher ground.

There will be a risk of spot flooding, however, there will also be bright and dry spells.

Temperatures will go no higher than four to seven degrees Celsius, though it may feel colder amid gusty northwesterly winds.

