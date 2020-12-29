Alcohol Action urge drinkers to be mindful of standard measures

Digital Desk Staff

Alcohol Action Ireland is urging the public to be conscious of the guidelines for alcohol intake.

The group says people can be tempted to drink more heavily or frequently due to the Covid-19 restrictions and over the Christmas period.

They also warn alcohol can pose a risk to a person’s mental health and relationships.

If you have concerns over the Christmas/New Year period about your own, or someone else, alcohol use you will find a helpful resource of advice on taking less, coping tips and information on services available on AskAboutAlcoholhttps://t.co/UXLf6w8ySS pic.twitter.com/Al5MgSgRMh — AlcoholActionIreland (@AlcoholIreland) December 27, 2020

Alcohol Action Ireland’s Eunan McKinney explains being aware of standard measures for each drink is important to ensure you are not over-consuming.

“You should really only be drinking four or five, but a maximum of six standard drinks in any one episode. Therefore, you should try to be conscious of what a standard drink looks like.

“It’s a small glass of wine, a standard measure of spirits or a half pint of beer, so please try to be cognisant of those guidelines.”