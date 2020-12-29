  • Home >
Alcohol Action urge drinkers to be mindful of standard measures

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Alcohol Action Ireland is urging the public to be conscious of the guidelines for alcohol intake.

The group says people can be tempted to drink more heavily or frequently due to the Covid-19 restrictions and over the Christmas period.

They also warn alcohol can pose a risk to a person’s mental health and relationships.

Alcohol Action Ireland’s Eunan McKinney explains being aware of standard measures for each drink is important to ensure you are not over-consuming.

“You should really only be drinking four or five, but a maximum of six standard drinks in any one episode. Therefore, you should try to be conscious of what a standard drink looks like.

“It’s a small glass of wine, a standard measure of spirits or a half pint of beer, so please try to be cognisant of those guidelines.”

