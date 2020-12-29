Christmas art competition for schools attracted hundreds of fantastic entries

By Suzanne Pender

GLÓR Cheatharlach’s inaugural Christmas art competition attracted hundreds of entries from schools right across Co Carlow.

Primary school pupils were invited to create a poster on the theme of ‘An Nollaig’, depicting a seasonal or traditional scene such as the crib at Bethlehem, Santa Claus, Christmas trees and candles, a snow scene, festive greetings or family gatherings, with the text ‘as Gaeilge’. Due to Covid-19 protocols, however, it was not possible to physically deliver or collect the artistic creations, so the children’s teachers were asked to email the best entries to Glór Cheatharlach.

In addition to primary schools, children attending Áras na nÓg Afterschool took part in the competition.

In all, hundreds of online entries were submitted, creating an enormous task for the judges to choose posters that deserved a prize. In fact, so great was the task that 30 posters made it to the list of prize winners.

Again, because of Covid restrictions, it was not possible to hold a prize-giving ceremony. Instead, Glór Cheatharlach has uploaded a gallery of images featuring all of the winning entries and more to its social media platforms, and prizes for the budding artists have been delivered directly to their schools.

The overall winning entry was submitted by Bríd Grassick, a sixth-class pupil at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc. Winning entries came from several schools, including Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Scoil Fiacc, Bennekerry, Leighlinbridge and Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow.

All at Glór Cheatharlach are extremely grateful to the hundreds of pupils and teachers who took part in the competition, and judging by its popularity, are happy to announce that it will be back again next year and, post-Covid, it will hopefully feature a physical rather than a virtual display.