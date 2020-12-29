Covid-19: 14 further deaths, 1,566 new cases in NI

James Cox

Northern Ireland has recorded 14 further Covid-19 related deaths and 1,566 additional cases today.

There has now been a total of 1,305 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in the North.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 68,762.

There is huge strain on the health system in Northern Ireland at the moment with hospitals currently operating over capacity.

A six-week lockdown started in the North on December 26th in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Non-essential shops are close along with personal services such as hairdressers. All indoor gatherings are banned between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

The restrictions will remain in place until January 2nd.