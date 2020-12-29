Death notices

Leslie Tucker

Johannesburg, South Africa and late of Dublin Street, Carlow

Died Christmas Day, 2020. Beloved only brother of Ken. Survived by his wife Elsie, son Kenneth, daughter Lorraine, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest with his son Bruce

Ann Kavanagh (née Blanchfield)

“The Bridge”, Raheenleigh. (Formerly Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh), Myshall, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh

Ann passed away in the loving care of the Staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy, grandson Eamon, brothers Jim and Jack. Sadly missed by her heart-broken children, Sheila,Sorcha and Jim, daughter-in-law Jenny, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren, Jamie, Sean, Lauren, Evan and Aine. Deeply regretted by her brother Len, Graiguenamanagh, sisters Nellie Brennan, Aclare, Graiguenamanagh, Sr. De Montford (Peggy) Convent of Mercy, New Ross and Sally Kelly, Drumphea, brothers-in-law, Sonny Kavanagh, Whitmore, New Ross, and Leo Brennan, Carlow, sisters-in-law Patsy Byrne, Myshall and Patty Blanchfield, Kilmacow and by her nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Tuesday in St Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea followed by burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery

Hugh Hickey

28 St. Patrick’s Park, Tullow, Carlow

Hugh died peacefully in the presence of his family and in the tender care of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. Deeply regretted by his wife Norah, daughter Michelle, sons Henry and James, sisters Marion, Peg, Kathleen, Josie and the late Shelia, brothers Paddy, Joe, Noel, Michael, Brendan and Sean, grandchildren Orla, Roisin, Aidan and Charlie, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.