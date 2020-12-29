Health officials urge vigilance amid new record number of Covid-19 cases

Sarah Mooney

The country’s chief medical officer and his deputy have warned that continued vigilance is needed as vaccines roll out amid record Covid-19 case numbers.

Dr Tony Holohan expressed concern on Tuesday over sharply rising hospital admissions, which saw the number of those hospitalised with the virus in the Republic jump from 360 on Monday to 411 on Tuesday.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn also warned vaccines would not positively impact Covid-related numbers in the coming weeks, as the Republic recorded its highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday evening.

This saw nine further deaths and a record 1,546 new cases of the virus reported.

“The start of our Covid-19 vaccination programme is a very significant positive milestone. But vaccines will not positively impact on the profile of this disease in Ireland in the coming weeks,” Dr Glynn tweeted.

Today we reported the highest number of daily cases (1,546) since the start of this pandemic. Tonight, there are more people in hospital with #COVID19 (411) than at any point since last May and admissions are rising very quickly. — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) December 29, 2020

“Today we reported the highest number of daily cases (1,546) since the start of this pandemic. Tonight, there are more people in hospital with Covid-19 (411) than at any point since last May and admissions are rising very quickly,” he added.

Dr Glynn urged the public to stay at home, to isolate with any concerning symptoms and to follow all guidance if identified as a close contact.

Dr Holohan also urged vigilance on Tuesday amid soaring infection rates and the roll-out of a vaccine to protect against the disease.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community. You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a two metre distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell.”

Dr Holohan described the roll-out of a vaccine as “a significant milestone” in the pandemic response, as the first shot of a vaccine to protect against the disease was administered in the Republic this afternoon.

“To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions,” he said.

Tonight’s figures bring the total number of new cases confirmed on the island on Tuesday to above 3,000, as a further 14 deaths and 1,566 cases of the disease were reported in Northern Ireland.

The Cabinet is set to hold an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to implement a full “March-style” lockdown to control the “exponential growth” of the virus.

A further rise in cases is expected in the coming days, with GPs noting a 65 per cent increase in referrals for Covid-19 tests in the past week.