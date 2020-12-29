In Photos: Frontline healthcare workers react to their Covid-19 jab

Sarah Mooney

Frontline healthcare workers across Ireland received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, in what the chief of the HSE described as a “great start to a historic process”.

Some workers posted their reactions on social media as the Pfizer and BioNTech jab was administered at hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The first healthcare worker to receive the vaccine in the Republic was Bernie Waterhouse, a clinical nurse manager working on a Covid-19 ward in St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Ms Waterhouse said she wanted to receive the vaccine “to protect myself, and the people I work with and care for every day, from Covid-19.”

However, very first to receive the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon was Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old woman from Dublin. Ms Lynch was vaccinated at St James’s Hospital alongside healthcare workers.

As Ms Lynch is vaccinated, she is told to expect a quick “sharp scratch” before the room applauds the country’s first vaccination.

The moment 79-year-old Dubliner Annie Lynch becomes the first person in the Republic to received the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine. (Via @colmhand) pic.twitter.com/fQCvbdSuj7 — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) December 29, 2020

At Cork University Hospital, consultant in infectious disease Mary Horgan said she was “privileged” to receive the vaccine.

Also president of the Royal College of Physicians Ireland, she tweeted: “2021 brings us all hope but we opened #COVID ward again today. One last big effort to keep our contacts down – keep our vulnerable safe.”

Privileged to get #COVID19 vaccine today ⁦@CUH_Cork.⁩ 2021 brings us all hope but we opened #COVID ward again today. One last big effort to keep our contacts down- keep our vulnerable safe ⁦@paulreiddublin⁩ ⁦@DonnellyStephen⁩ ⁦@RCPI_news⁩ ⁦⁦@UCC⁩ pic.twitter.com/9A2gzbRnbc — Mary Horgan (@profmaryhorgan) December 29, 2020

At Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, coordinator for virology and infection control and nephrology nurse Maria Greene said she was “so proud and delighted” to be the first healthcare worker vaccinated.

“Such a hard year, it’s finally the beginning of the end,” she tweeted.

So proud and delighted to have the opportunity to be 1st HCW vaccinated @beaumont

Such a hard year, It’s finally the beginning of the end 🌈#HoldFirm #VaccineHero pic.twitter.com/iLBIIQfIPh — Maria Greene (@Mariagreene8) December 29, 2020

Vaccinations also began at University Hospital Galway, after the first delivery of 10,000 doses were received by the HSE on December 26th.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is underway at University Hospital Galway! Our peer vaccinators at #UHG will be busy over the next 2 days. What a great way to end the year. For more: https://t.co/5JG7cbSKTb pic.twitter.com/rR5OzSS93R — saoltagroup (@saoltagroup) December 29, 2020

Vaccines in the Republic will be delivered in stages, beginning in acute hospitals before moving to long-term residential care facilities for older people from January 4th.

In a six-week rolling programme, vaccines will be administered in all 582 nursing homes around the country.